A 20- year- old man, Mustapha Aliyu is now in the net of the Niger state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly throwing a four- month- old baby boy into the River Utii in Borhu Local Government Area.

NSCDC state Commandant, George Edem made the disclosure when he paraded the suspect in Minna, the state capital, adding the corpse of the toddler is yet to be recovered.

Edem said that following a tip off on September 7, his men apprehended the suspect an indigene of Kebbi state who resides in Tamaniya Village near Kainji in Borgu Local Government of the state.

He stated that the suspect, a commercial motor-cycle rider has confessed to committing offence and has pleaded guilty, and will be handed over to the police for prosecution.

Commandant Edem however, advised parents to take good care of their children, monitor their wards and advise them accordingly, to avoid committing such crimes like homicide.

The suspect, Mustapha Aliyu in an interview said the toodler was his son, but that he was not officially married to the mother, although he intended to marry her before the unfortunate incident.

He attributed his action to the failure of his mother accepting the child, adding that his action is the handiwork of the devil.

Mustapha further said he was ready to be sentenced to prison where he will seek for forgiveness from his creator.