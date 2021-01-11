NSCDC arrests 2 suspected child traffickers in Calabar

Operatives of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River have arrested two suspected child traffickers with six children.

According to a statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Solomon Eremi on Monday in Calabar, the suspects were arrested at Mobil Junction, Calabar.

The statement said that the suspects and the six children were arrested on Jan. 8, while waiting for a vehicle to convey them to Ogun for minial jobs.

It quoted the State Commandant, Mr Majekodunmi Abidemi, as expressing concern about the level of child trafficking in the country.

“Abidemi cautioned those engaged or thinking of engaging in such business to have a rethink because the arm of the law would catch up with them.

“He also advised parents not to give out their children for such businesses, and urged the public to report any suspicious move by anybody to the command or any law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.

“The children are supposed to be in school during this period.

“The suspects are giving us useful information and we will hand them over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further investigation,” the statement said.