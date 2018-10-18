NSA paid me $40m to fight oil bunkers, militancy in Niger Delta – Johnathan Cousin

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Mr. Robert Azibaola who is facing two count charge for laundering $40 million on Wednesday told the Court that the sum was paid to his company, Darkata -One-Plus limited by former National Security Adviser (NSA) to fight Oil bunkering and militancy in the Niger Delta.

He said that the amount came from $1 billion released by the Federal government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) to address the conflict and crises in the Niger Delta that resulted in the losses of 300,000 barrels of crude oil on daily bases.

He said he was approached by former NSA Col Sambo Dasuki for a fraction of the contract to minimize the losses while two other foreign companies handed projects that would provide long term solutions.

He said he was specifically asked to go the creeks and meet with the militants and pay off (Kpofire) owners operators of illegal refineries.

Aziboala further told the Court that the firm executed the contract as specified and had vouchers of all payments he made in the creek.

That Rony Dueke a foreign firm is building a command and control in centre Abuja, a project that monitors the entire Niger Delta while another foreign firm Liver Yubel is handle another radar project.

“While the Israelis are building the command centre based on a substitutive contract, Dasuki asked me to take resources and assist in the interim by going to the Niger Delta to water the grounds.

“We requested and got a letter to that effect, as well as demanded for 10 percent total amount for the assignment, which was given.

“We did the assignment diligently and in all honesty, from our interventions, Nigeria saved 300,000 barrels of oil per day.

“We have payment vouchers and documents used in executing the assignment by paying those involved in the nefarious activities and urging them to desist from such unpatriotic act.

According to the defendant, the assignment was to last for 6 months and he could not present the report to Dasuki by because he was too busy trying to confront the challenges posed by Boko Haram and the 2015 general elections

He said that when the assignment was given to him, he opened an account with his two companies, Darkata -One-Plus Reserved account, were the $40million was released by the NNPC on the directive of the former NSA.

“If the 40million Dollars was not meant for an assignment, I would have returned it back because I have ample of integrity in me” he told the Court.

The matter has been adjourned to 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th December for continuation.