The 2019 Nigeria Women’s Premier League has reserved a slot for Adamawa queens and the confluence queens on the final Matchday.

A convincing 4-1 home win in group D over debutants Invincible Angels ensured that Confluence Queens of Kogi overtook Ibom Angels to emerge top of the group.

Ibom Angels lost top spot to Confluence Queens with 9 points and a goal following a 1-0 loss to Abia Angels.

Confluence Queens who came into the final day with 8 points closed out the league season with a win thus leapfrogging Ibom Angels to pick the sole Super 4 slot in Group D.

The final games between group C and A on Thursday will determine two slots for the Super 4.

Abia Angels 1-0 Ibom Angels

Dream Stars 1-1 Adamawa Queens

Osun Babes 2-4 FC Robo

Confluence Queen 4-1 Invincible Angels

Heartland Queens 3-2 Edo Queens