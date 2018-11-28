NPHCDA lauds TSPHCDA over NSHIP in Taraba

The National focal person, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Yohanna Markus has extolled the sportsmanship of the Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA) for successfully implementing the Nigeria Social Health Investment Project (NSHIP) in the State.

Markus made the remarks in Jalingo during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the State Government and health officials from three newly selected Local Governments of Sardauna, Gassol and Wukari.

While expressing optimism that the universal health care is feasible in the State, Mr. Markus revealed that three technical Staff have been employed to help the project succeed in the State.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, who signed the MoU on behalf of the State Government, stated that signing of MoU, added to the three newly selected LGAs will improve the health care delivery services in the State.

Dr. Vakkai, who also congratulated NSHIP Trainees for conducting a successful health care management Workshop which was aimed at improving both human and infrastructural resources opined that NSHIP has already commenced in Ardo-Kola as pilot Local Government which he emphasized has recorded huge success.

While assuring that plans are under way to capture all the Sixteen LGAs of the State, Dr. Vakkai advised the benefiting Local Government Areas to complement the good gesture of the State Government by ensuring that the resources allocated to them are prudently secured and utilized.

Also speaking, NSHIP project Coordinator in Taraba, Dr. Ezekiel Urbanus said, the Project, since inception in the State a year ago, has made tremendous improved the health conditions of the rural dwellers.

“INSHIP, in Ardo-Kola as the pilot LGA has succeeded, hence the need to bring on board, three more LGAs”, he said.