NPFL SUPER 6: Enugu SWAN congratulates Rangers FC

Moses Oyediran

The Enugu state chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, (SWAN), has congratulated players and management of Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu on their recent qualification for the super six play – off competition at the end of the 2018/2019 Nigeria professional football league NPLF season.

It expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Seven-time Nigeria league champions and reigning Aiteo cup holders in the about ending season, urging the Gbenga Ogunbote tutored boys and the management to ensure that the Enugu club side retains it status in the elite division of the Nigerian football league.

In a communique issued at the end of its monthly congress held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe sports stadium in Enugu, the association advised the Flying Antelopes to take the Super six encounter very seriously, no matter the club side they would be clashing with.

The association, also advised the Prince Davidson Owumi led management to begin early preparations ahead of the new football season of 2019\2020, especially on the issue of beefing up the team with more talented and utility players , so as to avoid any form of fire brigade approach.

The communiqué signed by the state chairman of the association, Comrade Norbert Okolie, and Secretary, Mr. Ignatius Okpara, equally salute the football loving governor of the state, His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his continued support and disposition to the club since assumption of office.

“There is no gain saying the fact that governor Ugwuanyi’s tremendous financial and moral support to Rangers Inter. FC, since assumption of office in 2015, has changed the team’s narrative, as well as remained the driving force for the club’s present success stories.

“Enugu SWAN, wish to equally use this medium to felicitate with the amiable governor on the occasion of the inauguration of his 2nd term in office.

While urging the governor to keep the flag flying in supporting the club, the body however, appealed to him as stakeholders in the business of sports promotion and development in the state, to ensure that only competent and sports technocrat is considered as Commissioner for youth and sports in the state in his new administration which takes off from today, 29th May 2019.