Plateau United Football Club of Jos has unveiled its new kits and players for the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season which kicked off on Sunday.

A statement issued by Albert Dakup, the club’s Media Officer, on Sunday in Jos said that the brief and colourful ceremony took place at the club house in Jos.



Gov. Simon Lalong who unveiled the kits and prayers said his administration would not relent in its efforts to provide the enabling environment for sports to thrive.Lalong, who was represented by Victor Lapang, Commissioner for Youths and Sports, announced that his administration had initiated development plans to turn around the fortunes of the state.

He said that all spheres of human endeavour including sports would be affected positively.

He commended the Pius Henwan led management of the club for its foresight in seeking for partnership with Kayspor, stressing that it would boost the revenue base of the club.

The governor urged the club’s teeming fans to patronise the new kits in order to complement government efforts.

The club General Manager, Pius Henwan, told the governor that the two-year contract with Kayspor, the kits manufacturer was multidimensional and would no doubt boost the revenue base of the club.

Henwan appealed to the supporters of the club to come out en mass to cheer the team to victory against their opponents, Lobi Stars of Makurdi in the first match of the season.

The GM boasted the that team’s target for the season was to compete for the league title.

Mustapha Ibrahim, Mike Ibeh, Sunday Anthony, Emeka Nnaji and Andrew Ikefe are new players signed by Plateau United FC.