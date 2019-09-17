Top Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars have signed midfielder Kelly Kester on a two-year deal.

Kester left last season’s CAF Champions League campaigners Lobi Stars at the end of the season and was close to joining fellow top flight team Sunshine Stars but Pillars have snapped him up from under their noses.

The 27-year old joins the Masu Gida side who were eliminated from the Champions League last month for an undisclosed fee.

“Pillars are one of the biggest clubs not just in Nigeria but in Africa,”

“They have always wanted me from during my days in Enyimba and Akwa United but now I feel the time is right to play for Pillars.

“They are a very ambitious club and one of the most successful club in Nigeria,” Kester said.

The acquisition of Kester is expected to plug the hole created by the exit of defensive midfielder Ikenna Hilary who left Pillars on mutual consent late last month.

Kester, a towering, combative midfielder had his first training session with his new teammates in Kano on Monday under the watch of Pillars head coach Ibrahim Musa Jugunu.