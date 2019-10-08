The acting Chairman of the National Population Commission, Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin has lamented the inability of the commission to have data that is supported by technology.

She said most of the data is not backed up by technology, which she describes as a key area of development in any society.

Police confirms kidnap of 4 persons in Kuje, FCT

“No country can move forward without adequate data to support its policy implementation. However, we are calling for collaboration in the area of digitalized data system because currently a lot of our data at the NPC are not technology based,” she lamented

Abimbola however, said that the next population census will use local technology to encourage Nigerian talents and provide employment for the teaming youths in the country.

She stated this at the just concluded Nigerian Economic Summit Group conference held in Abuja.

According to her, the country is picking lessons from Kenya that sourced local technology for its last census, adding that Nigeria is looking to do same.

She also appealed for collaboration with the private sector to partner with the commission in getting accurate data for efficient management system in the country, adding that once the data issue in the country is fixed then majority of its challenges will be addressed.