NPC to commence verification of 2020 prospective retirees

By Val Okara, Owerri

The National Pension Commission (NPC) says it has finalized arrangements to commence the verification of prospective retirees who may be retiring from the public service in the country next year.

The verification exercise the commission stated is scheduled to hold from July 1to August 12 in 15 centres across the country.

The acting Director General of the Commission, Mrs. Aisha Dahir—Umar, who disclosed this at a one -day pre-retirement workshop for federal civil servants due to retire in 2020 under the contributory pension scheme held in Owerri with the theme: “Ensuring your comfort after retirement.”

She disclosed that the exercise was necessitated by the need to undertake adequate sensitization and public enlightenment in order to prepare prospective retirees on the steps to take towards a hitch-free retirement life.

Mrs. Dahir- Umar, who was represented by an official of the commission, Mrs. Patience Uzoma explained that the objectives of the Pension Reform Act, 2014 is to ensure that every person who worked either in the public service of the federation, Federal Capital Territory, states and local governments or in the private sector receives his retirement benefits as and when due.

Also, the reform was undertaken to establish a uniform set of rules, regulations and standards for all aspects of pension administration, including the payment of retirement benefits to retirees among others.

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, who attended the workshop as he is due for retirement on December 31 in an interview with newsmen, described the exercise as a step in the right direction which would enable retirees chart a new course of life for themselves upon leaving the service.

“The exercise will assist to ensure that a retiree still remains useful to himself, his family and society at large because an idle brain is the devil’s workshop. A retiree is not expected to go and sleep, but to move along with his community because there are many decent businesses he can fit in by using his knowledge,” he added.