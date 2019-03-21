NPA boss pledges support for women empowerment

Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman has reiterated the organization’s full commitment to the welfare of women, especially those in the maritime sector.

Ms. Bala Usman stated this while addressing stakeholders at the 2019 MMS Hall of Famers’ Day and a night of empowerment.

The managing director who was represented by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Jatto Adams called on women to always prove their worth because according to her, attaining a great feat in life has nothing to do with gender but performance.

She further urged women to seize the opportunity offered through women empowerment programmes to better their lot, thereby contributing meaningfully to the growth of the nation’s economy.

The managing director commended the organizers for the theme: “Empowering women in the maritime community” which she said is in line with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2019 World Maritime Day.

Earlier, the founder of MMS WOFHOF initiative, Kingsley Anaroke disclosed that the advocacy for gender parity requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders if the mission must be achieved.

Mr. Anaroke further called on the federal government to introduce a gender character policy like the existing federal character principle to reflect the sensitivity of the United Nations SGDs on equality with 40 per cent employment opportunity reserved for women in both the public and private sectors.