Temitope Adebayo

The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved the immediate redeployment of some port managers.

The Authority in a statement said the latest redeployment affected, the erstwhile Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Mrs Aisha Ibrahim had been moved to the headquarters as Assistant General Manager, Operations while Mrs Olotu Funmilayo, Port Manager Calabar Port takes over as Port Manager of LPC and Mrs Asien Ehemeiri replaces her as the new Port Manager for Calabar Port.

NPA stated further, “Umar Garba is the new Port Manager Tin Can Island Port. He was Port Manager at the Rivers Port Complex. Simon Okeke remains Port Manager, Delta Port while Akporherhe Emmanuel moves to corporate headquarters as the Principal Manager, Safety.

“Alhassan Abubakar retains his position as Port Manager Onne Port. Yunusa Anji, Principal Manager Environment moves to Rivers Port as the new Port Manager.

“Isah Danazumi is the new Technical Assistant (Administration) to the Managing Director. He takes over from Musa Yaro who now moves to procurement division as Assistant General Manager.”