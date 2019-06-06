NOWA empowers wives of fallen Naval officers in Lagos

Succour has come to wives of some late men and officers of the Nigerian Navy, as the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) on Wednesday presented some gift items to the widows.

National President of NOWA, Mrs. Theresa Ibas, made the donation to the benefiting widows at the NOWA Acquisition Centre in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos.

She said the gesture was aimed at improving the widows’ living standard, along with that of their children, adding that “women are the bedrock of the family and the society at large, and the task of sustaining the home becomes even more difficult when the husband is no more.

“It is in recognition of the tough situations widows go through in their task as managers of the home front that NOWA empowers them to alleviate hardships. We are gathered here today to witness the empowerment of some of our NOWA widows as a follow up to the skills acquisition training and empowerment they earlier received.”

Mrs. Ibas noted that the empowerment programme was therefore, intended to help alleviate the sufferings of widows of naval personnel who die in active service.

“I enjoin you all to accept the spirit behind this gesture and make judicious use of the items donated today to attain a more comfortable and self-reliant live. To our sisters and beneficiaries of today’s empowerment, I need you to know that we empathise with you.

“We are also aware that there is nothing we or anyone else can do that will take the place of your loved ones. Hence, whatever we do today, whatever we give, is just a token to show that we care and that those loved ones of yours will forever live in our hearts,” she said.

Ibas, while speaking with journalists, said that the empowerment was a continuation of the initiative of the Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo.

Items donated to the widows include, sewing machine, gas cookers and others.