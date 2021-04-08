Notorious trans-border trafficker nabbed with 280kg assorted drugs in Kebbi

Joy Joseph, Lagos.

A suspected fake security agent, Basiru Ibrahim, who specializes in trafficking illicit drugs from the Benin Republic through Lagos to Sokoto state, has been arrested with 280 kilograms of skunk and Diazepam in Kebbi state.

The suspect was caught at about 8.30 pm on April 3 conveying 140kg of skunk and another 140kg of Diazepam in his personal Peugeot 406 saloon car with registration number Lagos KSF 60 BE at Kingakwai checkpoint, Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi state.

According to the state Commander of the NDLEA, Peter Odaudu, the claim by the suspect who is 38-year-old to being a senior official of the Sokoto state Command of a law enforcement agency is still being investigated.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have trafficked drugs three times in the past from the Benin Republic for a notorious dealer known as Queen,” Odaudu said.

Meanwhile, attempts by another trafficker to smuggle 2,800 bottles of diverse cough syrups into Abuja have been thwarted by operatives of the NDLEA in Suleja, Niger state, where they recovered 1,020 bottles of CS cough syrup with codeine, 390 bottles of CSP cough syrup with codeine and 1,390 bottles of barcadin cough syrup with codeine.

The Commander, Niger state Command of the Agency, Haruna Kwetishe said the illicit substances meant for drug joints in Abuja were procured from Onitsha, Anambra state, and diverted to Morada market motor park in Suleja to avoid security scrutiny in Abuja.

The 27-year-old Ezema Sunday who was to take delivery of the consignment was arrested on Tuesday, April 7, along with another suspect, Nehemiah Isa who was caught with 1.3kg of cannabis and 7gramme of Nitrazepam.