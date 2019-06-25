A Customs Officer, Assistant Superintendent, Yakubu Shuaibu, has been shot dead in an ambush by suspected smugglers in Ogun State.

According to the spokesman of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Jerry Attah, another officer sustained gunshot wounds when the attackers laid ambush and opened fire on their way back to the base after making seizure of smuggled rice.

“They were on a patrol; they had made seizure of smuggled rice while taking the rice to their base, they were ambushed” he said.

The late Shuaibu was shot at Akinrun Village, Oja Odan axis in Yewa North Local Government Area and died from the injuries sustained.

The FOU Spokesman said that the officer has been buried according to Islamic rites. He added that no arrest has been made, but an investigation is still on.