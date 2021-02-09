Notorious bandit who masterminded Kankara students abduction surrenders

The bandit that masterminded students from Government Science Secondary School, Auwal Daudawa surrenders his arms along with five of his gang members.

According to reports gathered from BBC Hausa, Auwal Daudawa is the brain behind Kankara students abduction which took place in December, 2020 inside the school premises.

This information was confirmed by Abubakar Muhammad Sauran, a Commissioner of Zamfara state internal affairs.

On Monday, 8 December 2021 Daudawa along with his five gang members were received by the Zamfara State Governor, Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle inside the Zamfara state government house after they decided to stop their criminal activities.

Auwal Daudawa along with 5 others, surrender 20 AK-47, one PRG and one PKT. After announcing their intentions to lay down their arms, the 6 bandits were made to swear with the Holy Qur’an that they would never carry out such criminal activities in the future.

According to reports gathered, during his speech, Auwal Daudawa requests the Zamfara State Governor to allow him to stay in the state’s capital, Gusau, and enroll in school because he doesn’t want to go back to the forest.

Many government officials in Zamfara State attended the ceremony, most especially the Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, traditional rulers, Islamic scholars, security agencies, among many others.

Auwal Daudawa and his gang were living in Gidan Jaja forest, in Zamfara State and were responsible for many attacks in Jibiya and Kankara Areas, in Katsina State.

They were also responsible for many attacks on the Zamfara to Katsina road.