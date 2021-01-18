NOTN releases guidelines for exports to AfCFTA countries

Philip Clement, Abuja

The Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN) has released guidelines for Nigerian businesses that may want to export their goods to other African countries that have subscribed to the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

In a notice issued by the acting Director General/Chief Trade Negotiator, the guidelines are to assist prospective exporters to ensure that they acquire the necessary documents needed for exports.

The Notice states that: “Exporter or agent must secure necessary licences, permit, certificates and necessary documents relevant from agencies like NEPC, SON, NAFDAC NAQS and others to ensure that the product qualifies for export under AfCFTA.

“A bill of entry must be created also and attached with relevant agencies and secure reservations with shipping or airline company, while Nigerian Customs Service will issue AfCFTA certificate of Origin after payment has been made and vetted by NACCIMA,” the notice said.

The notice added that other accompanied documents required include certificate of origin, Customs bill of entry, bill of lading and commercial invoice.

Others include compulsory AfCFTA trading documents, supplier/Producere declaration form as well as AFCFTA certificate of origin.