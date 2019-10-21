The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that: ‘no amount of apologies, intimidations, violence, vote buying and “body bag” metaphor can change or save Governor Yahaya Bello from defeat in the November 16 governorship election.



Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state and Edward Onoja



The PDP said Nasir el-Rufai, who is Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kogi state National Campaign Council, must have realized that whatever his party, the APC, perpetuated in Kaduna state in the 2019 general elections can no longer be replayed,

PDP advised Governor Rufai to steer clear of the state as the people abhor incitements and threats in the November 16 governorship election.