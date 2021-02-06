“Not every Government policy is bad” – Adamu Garba comments on CBN’s ban on Cryptocurrency

A former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has commented publicly on the newly ban imposed on cryptocurrency by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr. Garba made his stand known in a tweet on his verified twitter account.

Adamu Garba advised Nigerians to calm down and added that not every Government policy is bad, he also said no one can be able to regulate the Blockchain technology.

“The only issue is unregulated behaviour of the middlemen acting as brokers capable of defrauding unsuspecting citizens” he added.

Recall that Garba was the only opposition President Muhammadu Buhari had while trying to cling to the APC 2019 presidential ticket, but he later stepped down before the main conduct of the APC presidential primaries election thereby making the latter to go unopposed.

READ ALSO: It doesn’t make sense for Cows to be roaming the street in 2021 says Adamu Garba

The eyes on the presidency in 2019 has made him a respected figure in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Adamu Garba is an IT Expert, he is the founder and currently the Chief Executive Officer of IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited, an IT company based in Nigeria and some African countries.