We’re not disturbed by Tambuwal, Abdullahi’s defection – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is neither disturbed nor surprised by the defection of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governors Abdulfatah Ahmed and Aminu Tambuwal of Kwara and Sokoto states, National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi and others from the ruling party.

Reacting in a statement signed by the National Deputy Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena at the party secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, the party said the defectors had the right and freedom to pursue their political ambitions wherever they so desire.

Nabena who saluted the courage of the defectors to come openly and declare where they belonged also advised Saraki, Ahmed, Tambuwal, Abdullahi and the other defectors to maintain and enjoy the spirit and atmosphere of freedom.

“The defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki; Governors Abdulfatah Ahmed and Aminu Tambuwal, National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, and others, to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) neither surprises nor distracts the All Progressives Congress (APC). Every follower of events in recent times could decipher the signs that foretold the exit of the defectors from our great party.

“We thank them for their contributions to the APC for the period they were with us. We also salute their courage to openly declare where they belong, as we had always advised.

“APC is a party founded and run on the principles of freedom, sincerity, and forthrightness. Saraki and the other decamped leaders have the freedom of association and the right to pursue their political ambitions wherever they deem fit.

“Our advice and hope is that those who have left would also have the courage to inspire in their respective political environments the atmosphere of unencumbered freedom created by the APC, which enabled them to leave without let or hindrance.

“As a party, our attention is on the matter in hand, the 2019 general election. We are united and focused, with an eye to continuation of our winning streak in all elections this year, next year, and beyond. And we will win”.

The party urges its members in Kwara, Sokoto and the 34 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to remain steadfast and courageous, encourage one another in one spirit of unity and nation building to render to the populace the dividends of democracy.