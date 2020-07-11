Norwich relegates from Premier League as West Ham claims 4 goals

English professional club, Norwich seem not to have learnt much over the years as they generously allowed Michail Antonio to open the scoring after just 11 minutes.

The Canaries yellow have been relegated from the Premier League after suffering their 24th defeat of the season, losing 4-0 at home to West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich needed to avoid a loss against the Hammers at Carrow Road to keep their slim hopes of survival alive.

Meanwhile, Norwich City German manager Daniel Farke prior to the match admitted that his team was destined for the drop, telling reporters: “Even if we win the last four games, I would say with at least a 99 percent guarantee it would not be enough to stay in this league.”

Farke predictions came through as the English club was easily defeated 4-0 by West Ham.