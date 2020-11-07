Northerners use Southerners as tools to control Nigeria — Afenifere gives reasons

The Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere has explained that the Northern leaders are using the Southerners as tools to control Nigeria, Daily Times reports.

The spokesman of the organisation, Mr Yinka Odumakin, made this known in an interview with the PUNCH.

Odumakin, was reacting to the recent meeting with Northern leaders, including governors, serving members and traditional rulers in Kaduna State on November 2, 2020.

He said, ”A lot of the people we call governors here are their (northerners’) agents in our midst. They remain governors here and are exploited to be their agents, not to serve. Like you said, if we call for our own southern meeting, many of them (governors) will give excuses not to come because their masters are up there.

”That is what we are mindful of; we have said that we have got to a point where we are not ready to go for any other national election except we restructure this country. Hold a million elections under this system and you will have the same result, nothing will change.

”Northerners are concerned with the conquest of Nigeria and see southern leaders as their tools. Yes, of course. If they see us as equal partners, how can the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria behave like the President of a section of the North? Look at the meeting the northern leaders held where they could not even show compassion for all the young people on whom money was spent for training were killed like fowls.

”These are political leaders who keep their cows better than human beings. Are there any herdsmen on trial today for all the atrocities that they have committed? They are shielding them. They are now criminalising young people who had genuine protests, labelling them and urinating on their graves as if they were not human beings.”