Northern leaders task Tinubu on Osun, Ekiti governorship elections

…Commend Oyegun on leadership style

Northern leaders on Monday described as careless and provocative statements by some leading members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that such statements have encouraged misconception.

They also described the recent comments of the former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the national chairman of the ruling party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as incoherent and indefensible.

“These statements have encouraged misconception” they said.

In a statement in Lokoja by the chairman of APC United Front, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, the leaders accused Tinubu of creating confusion, running down Odigie-Oyegun, misrepresenting President Muhammadu Buhari and advertising ignorance of party supremacy, leadership and rules.

“Tinubu’s action is aimed at undermining the lawful powers of Odigie-Oyegun and the legal authority of the National Working Committee (NWC). His comments offer chaos in the ruling party,” they said.

The leaders praised Oyegun for his dynamic leadership, commitment to democracy, political maturity and quality of his thought.

Specifically, they commended the party’s national chairman for purifying Nigerian politics and guiding the destiny of the country.

The leaders who described the APC national chairman as a respected proponent of internal democracy said calls for the sacking of Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC) were pointless.

They also put the blame for the crisis in some state chapters at the feet of politicians in those states.

They advised the former Lagos State governor to desist from misleading statements and think of better ways to get Oyegun’s actions to conform to his will.

They also urged Tinubu, Adams Oshiomhole and others to encourage the Oyegun-led NWC in its effort to position the party for 2019 general elections.

“Tinubu should think of how to address the political differences in Lagos and how to deliver election votes in 2019. He needs to join hands with other progressive forces to win Osun and free the people of Ekiti from the chains of Ayodele Fayose” the leaders added.