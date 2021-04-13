Northern Group denies endorsing any presidential candidate for the 2023 election

Tom Garba, Yola

A Northern group under the umbrella of Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) said they have not yet endorse anybody as their Presidential candidate.

A press release signed by the National Chairman, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, National Chairman said contrary to wide publications in many national and international media, including online and social media that the umbrella body has endorsed Senator Bala Mohammed, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, or Senator Bola Tinubu as their preferred Candidates for 2023 presidential elections during their NEC meeting in Sokoto on the 10th of April, 2021.

NYLF distanced itself from the publication which is to reiterate their stand on the last press conference held in Kano by the group’s political committee chairman, Dr. Sadiq Abubakar who Clarified the position of NYLF yet the story is making false claim headlines.

The statement read in parts as quoted thus

“The attention of the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has been drawn

to so many publications in print and electronic media both in National and

International Media Organizations claiming that the NYLF has endorsed

Senator Bala Mohammed, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, or Senator Bola Tinunbu as our preferred Candidates for the 2023 presidential elections during our NEC meeting in Sokoto on the 10th of April, 2021.

“Even though our Political Committee Chairman, Dr. Sadiq Abubakar has held a Press Conference in Kano to clarify the position of the NYLF, yet, some media organizations went ahead to broadcasting and printing the erroneous Report.

“To this end, I wish to state clearly that the NEC meeting in Sokoto was

purposely convened to receive the political committee’s Report and fix a date for the Delegates Conference during which the Delegates comprising all the Chairmen and Secretaries of the 42 affiliated Youth Organizations and all the Zonal Officers will vote. The candidate to be endorsed must get 2/3 of the total votes.

“During our NEC meeting in Gombe on the 14th of February, 2021, the NEC

shortlisted thirteen (13) Politicians and directed the political committee to

carry out thorough research or checking on them and put forward their

recommendations to the NEC.

“From the Report presented to us only Senator Bala Mohammed, Chief

Raymond A. Dokpesi and Senator Bola Tinunbu were recommended for

consideration by the NEC. We then wondered from where the BBC and VOA

got their report that included Governor Nyesom Wike among the

recommended persons and was subsequently endorsed by the NEC of the

NYLF.

“We want to reiterate and state clearly without any fear of

the contradiction that the NYLF has not and would not endorse anybody until the 20th of May, 2021 which by the grace of God, will be done in public view and a transparent manner.

“Until then, the public should discard and disregard any information on the

endorsement of Candidates by the NYLF for 2023 Presidential Elections. We

are not unaware of the scheming by some groups. But we have resolved and

unequivocal too, to avoid the mistake of pas