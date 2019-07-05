By Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has condoled with his Benue state counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom, over the gruesome murder of 35 persons worshiping in a church last Sunday in Agatu Local Government Area and victims of the explosion of a petroleum tanker which also claimed many lives in Makurdi.

Lalong on behalf of the Northern Governors Forum said those behind the killings will not go unpunished, saying that the people of Benue state will rise above the challenge.

Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Solomon Gujor in a statement signed by the governor, said that the 19 northern governors expressed regrets that at a time they taught lasting peace had returned to the state, unknown gunmen stormed some villages in Agatu council area to commit this heinous crime of unimaginable magnitude.

The statement said that the northern governors commiserated with Ortom over the petroleum tanker explosion in Ahumbe Village along the ever busy Makurdi- Aliade – Otukpo Road of Gwer West Local Government Area.

“We urge our brother governor to rise above the anguish and provocation these two incidents have generated in the hearts of the people of Benue. In the midst of these sad recurring human tragedies, Ortom should take the bull by the horn by providing leadership that brings hope to a despondent people of his state.

“We pray for the families of the victims of the twin ugly incidents and pray that the Almighty God grant the state the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement added.