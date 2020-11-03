Northern govs back social media control, censorship

By Idibia Gabriel

After a meeting with emirs and chiefs, the Northern States Governors Forum has resolved among other things, that major control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria be put in place.

The forum, in a communique presented by its chairman and Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong also resolved that traditional rulers be given formal roles in the governance architecture of the country.

It appreciated the roles of traditional rulers in containing the menace of #EndSARS protests in the north and collectively agreed that traditional rulers be given formal roles in the governance architecture of the country.

The forum meeting rejected and condemned what it described as the subversive actions of the #EndSARS protest, asserting that “the superlative agitations and other change-regime actions outside the Ballot box soon took advantage of the peaceful protests to push for their separate agenda.”

The forum also endorsed the indivisibility, indissolubility and oneness of the nation, adding that it takes note of the devastating effects of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news.

The meeting therefore, called for major control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria.

It harped on the need to keep strict watch on the Federal Capital Territory to guide against unwarranted and destructives protests to safeguard critical assets of the nation.

The meeting further recommended the National Assembly and the Presidency to be proactive in addressing the issues of #EndSARS protests across the country and stressed the need to further push for amicable resolutions of ASSU strikes to enable students resume their studies.

Also, the governors resolved that there is the need for regular meetings of this nature, while it called for further engagement with other critical stakeholders such as religious leaders, business community, and youth leaders, among others.

“Accordingly, the meeting approved the setting up of two major engagement committees on roles of traditional rulers membership to be chaired by emir of Lafiya as chairman, while the committee on youth and civil societies will be chaired by Emir of Zazzau as chairman.

They called for collective effort in addressing the lingering challenges of the north, especially Almajiri system, insecurity, illiteracy, poverty.

The meeting was also attended by Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Senate President Ahmad Lawan among the personalities.