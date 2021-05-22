North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un bans mullet hairstyles and skinny jeans in North Korea

North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un has reportedly banned mullet hairstyles and skinny jeans in North Korea.

The decision was made over concern that they reflect Western cultures that might influence young people in the country and impact his regime.

North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun – which is owned by the ruling Worker’s Party – wrote : ‘History teaches us a crucial lesson that a country can become vulnerable and eventually collapse like a damp wall regardless of its economic and defence power if we do not hold on to our own lifestyle.’

It went on to say: ‘We must be wary of even the slightest sign of the capitalistic lifestyle and fight to get rid of them.’

Those who repeatedly flout the strict laws on fashion – including a ban on colourfully dyed or spiked up hair and piercings will be sent to labour camps under laws put in place by Kim Jong-un.

North Koreans can only choose from between 15 approved hairstyles under the country’s laws, it has been claimed.