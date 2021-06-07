North is ready for power shift to South – Arewa group

In a bid to allay fears and apprehension in the mind of Nigerians over a perceived notion that the political elites in the North are scheming to retain power in the centre beyond 2023, the Arewa Mandate Initiative, has said that the North is ready for a power shift to the South after President Buhari’s tenure in office.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Malam Muhammd Mubarak, and issued to Journalists.

Mubarak said that majority of the interest groups in the North have embraced the rotational presidency between the North and South, and are committed to its full implementation come 2023.

He disclosed that the group arrived at its conclusion after consulting across numerous political groups, especially in the All Progressives Congress (APC) platforms across the north in the past three months.

He said that facts gathered during the period have shown the commitment of the Northern political elites to ensure that the next President of Nigeria, emerges from the southern part of the country.

“As the preparations for the conduct of the All Progressives Congress, APC, congresses and National Convention are in top gear, we are constrained to again revisit the issue of power rotation between the North and South of Nigena, in order to dispel the notion in some quarters that the North is scheming to retain power in the centre beyond 2023

“We advise those who may be nursing this feeling to better look for something else to do, as the question of power shift to the south is a settled matter

“Our consultations across numerous political groups, especially on the All Progressives Congress, APC, platforms across the north within the last three months, have shown evidence of the commitment to ensuring that the next President of Nigeria, emerges from the southern part of the country.

“The prevailing mood among the APC Northern family is that for Nigeria to survive and prosper in peace and harmony, the principle of power rotation must be respected and adhered to by all stakeholders in the Nigerian project.” Mubarak said

Furthermore, he said that while the North is looking forward to the south to put forward the best and most acceptable material for the office of the President, the Arewa Mandate Initiative, had conducted a survey of the likely personality that could be said to possess the credentials needed to occupy the exhaulted office of the country.

“Among those that the North might be looking out for, include, the current Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipriye Sylva, from Bayelsa state, the current Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amechi, from Rivers, and Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, a former Senate Leader from Cross River state, all from the south-south.

“For the south east, names like, the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, the current Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Chris Ogbonnaya Onu, current Governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi and the former Senate President, Dr, Ken Nnamani, are listed as front runners for the plum job.

“In the south west, the Arewa may be looking at names like, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of APC, current Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, current Minister of Works, Mr. Raji Fashola and current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as likely materials with the requisite qualification for the office of the president.

“Though, the North might not want to interfere with the process of selecting the best out of the gentlemen that have been listed on its survey, there is a very strong indication that there could be a dark horse among them who may be most preferred across the board, on account of his impeccable records both public and private service, his interconnectivity with various ethnic and religious groups, which are major considerations by the Villa.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye Decries Twitter Ban, Says Action Covered Against Universal Declaration On Human Rights

“While the Arewa mandate Initiative, already has a clue on who might be that personality among the names already mentioned, and gets the North’s endorsement, sources at the presidency have hinted at the Strategy of settling for a former president from the south, as a compromise, in the event that things get to a head.

“We are also aware, and assured that everything is being done by the leaders of the party, towards ensuring a seamless nomination process that will be credible and accepted by majority of the party members and Nigerians in general.” Mubarak added