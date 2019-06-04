North East group roots for Orji Kalu as next Deputy Senate President

By Patrick Okohue, Lagos

A group, the North East Peace and Good Governance, has appealed to distinguished senators-elect of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, to consider electing Senator (Dr.) Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia State as the next Deputy Senate President.

This was contained in a press release signed by the group’s president, John Akevi, and Secretary-General, Garba Illiya, respectively, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Tuesday.

In the release, the members said they unanimously made the decision to endorse Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu considering his vast knowledge in the political circle as well as his contributions towards sustaining democracy in the country for the past years.

“What Nigerians expect from the 9th Senate is not business as usual-kind of leadership. Nigerians expect a Senate that will indeed be seen to be progressive not only in name but in deed.

The South East region deserves to be offered the Deputy Senate presidency with Senator Dr. Orji Kalu as the man to beat, if merit is the yardstick for the measurement under the present progressives’ dispensation,” the release said.

The group described Kalu as a God-fearing politician, “a man of honesty, well educated and highly disciplined, an astute politician who is tested and trusted and has demonstrated capability for good leadership as he presided over the affairs of Abia State as governor from 1999 -2007 without blemish or blame.

“Enugu States had the opportunity of producing the Deputy Senate President from 2007 to date with Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

“Now that APC has zoned the Deputy Senate President to the South East, nobody deserves it than Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.”