North demands 3,323 new polling units to South’s 2,424

The Northern part of the country may Cheat the southern region ahead of the planned creation of new polling units (PUs) preparatory to the 2023 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared that the 119, 973 PUs, created by the defunct National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (NECON) in 1999 (22 years ago), have become inadequate and it will begin the process of creating more.

Following the decision, Twelve Northern States have demanded for 3,323 additional PUs, while 14 Southern States want 2,424 new PUs.

Preparatory to the 2015 general elections, INEC proposed the creation and distribution of additional 30,027 new Polling Units, but cries of disproportional distribution of the units allegedly aimed at fostering the dominance of one section of the country over the others for political advantage led the Commission to jettison the project.

READ ALSO: Niger LG polls: Late arrival of electoral materials characterise polling units in Minna

Despite INEC’s noble motives, the current exercise may meet the same fate due to the obvious difference in number of requested PUs in the North to that of the South.

Note that, the new PUs will expand access to elections and prevent disruptions, delays and violence on Election Day. This will certainly be an advantage for benefiting regions.