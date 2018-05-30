Non-interruption of democracy, proof of overwhelming popularity -Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has described Democracy Day as a day of extreme significance to Nigerians and urged support for the system of government in order to enlarge its associated gains.

Obaseki who said this in his Democracy Day Message in Benin City, noted that: “This day is one of extreme significance in our history as a nation as it marks the return of power to the people.”

He maintained that “Despite the challenges we have faced in our effort to firmly establish our democratic institutions and deepen the values, the non-interruption of our democracy since 1999, is proof of its overwhelming popularity and acceptance.”

He added: “It has proven to be the best form of government for human development and advancement because it encourages the participation of everyone in the society and we are happy that it is now firmly rooted in our country.

“In Edo State, we have taken development to the grassroots in recognition of the fact that power belongs to the people.

“We have institutionalised our relationship with all Edo people and residents in every ward of the state by appointing aides who report the needs of our people in every ward, directly to me.”

The governor said “the duties of the 192 special assistants in the state’s 192 wards complement those of the elected local government councillors and chairmen, who have since embarked on the transformation of our 18 local government areas, following the successful local government polls.”

He further said that the appointment of the aides was informed by his administration’s “recognition of people power in a democracy.”

He called on “all Edo people, Nigerians and friends of our dear country to support our effort to strengthen our democratic institutions to deliver the dividends of democracy to every nook and cranny of the state.”