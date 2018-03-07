Nomadic Education: NCNE executive Secretary Urges Sustainability

The National Commission for Nomadic Education, NCNE, has called on government at all levels to give nomadic education its priority place by providing sufficient resources in order to ensure the sustainability and institutionalization of the Nomadic Education Programme in the country.

Acting director, Department of Programme Development, National Commission for Nomadic Education, Dr. Rose Nwaji made the call on Tuesday in Benin City, during the opening ceremony of the National Teacher training workshop on the use of Curriculum guides, record keeping, multi-Grade teaching techniques and Guidance and Counseling for Nomadic School Headteachers/teacher in the South-South Zone.

Nwaji said the main goal of Nomadic Education Programme is to make basic education accessible, functional and relevant to nomadic groups comprising Pastoralists, Migrants fisherfolks and farmers in the country.

She added that the National Commission for Nomadic Education embarked on organizing the workshop to reinforce the earlier teachers training workshops conducted over the years and to redress the mounting educational problems identified in teaching and learning such as record keeping, multi-grade teaching methodology and guidance and counselling.

Nwaji said, “to actualize the Education for All (EFA) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), there is a compelling need to strengthen the implementation Agencies for basic education, particularly the National Commission for Nomadic Education, which has the mandate of promoting educational access and equity among nomads.”

Executive Secretary National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE), Prof. Bashir Usman said findings from recent survey and monitoring by staff of the commission across the country have revealed that majority of her headteachers/teachers do not keep school records properly among others adding that the workshop is aimed at updating teachers’ knowledge, skills and competences.

Edo State Nomadic Education Co-ordinator, Mrs Ojieabu said the state government is determined to support and collaborate with the commission in the execution of its programmes for the benefit of all Nomadic children in the south-south zone and the entire country.

By Titus Akhigbe,Benin City.