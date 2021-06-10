Nollywood star, Chioma Akpotha true life confession

By Mutiat Alli

Not everyone has the opportunity of expressing his or her comfort on their matrimonial home, not when that comfort is scripted in other room but not so for Nollywood celebrity, Chioma Akpotha who has given the first-class rating to her comfort as far as a Mouka foam product is concerned.

While expressing her first impressions about the mattress, the superstar said she thought the Pillow Mattress was imported because of its super-premium look and feel.

In a testimonial video, she was short of words to describe what it feels like sleeping on the foam

The screen-idol also said sleeping on the foam helps her wake up energized and full of bounce; she however failed to explain to her viewer the other story that follows in other room (sigh!)