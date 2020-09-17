Nollywood loses popular actress

Nollywood industry was thrown into mourning after veteran actress, Louisa Nwobodo who died on Sunday, September 13 at age 78.

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that she died shortly after collapsing in her car at St. Mulumbas Catholic Church, New Haven, Enugu.

It was learnt that she was hurried to the hospital where she was confirmed dead by physicians.

Her remains have been deposited at the morgue pending the conclusion of her burial arrangement.

The deceased actress came into the limelight for her role in Nollywood movies Never Say Goodbye, Made in Cambridge, Indemnity among, other productions.

Nollywood recently lost A prominent actor and lecturer in the Department of Performing Arts, University of Ilorin, Prof Ayo Akinwale who died at 74.

He was the Dean, Faculty of Arts and Culture of the University of Ilorin, and also the Chairman of Oyo State Council for Arts and Culture.