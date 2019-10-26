Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers and Mr Adedayo Thomas, the Chief Executive, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) have been honoured for their contributions to the development of the Nigerian movie industry.

Gov Ayade and Mr Thomas were given the Special Recognition Award in the non-competitive category at the 2019 Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF) on Friday night at the closing ceremony and awards night of the festival.

Mr Allen Onyema, the Managing Director of Air peace, was also honoured in the non-competitive category of the AIFF awards.

Presenting the awards, Mr Fidelis Duker, the Founder of AIFF said the recipients were selected in recognition of their support and contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian movie industry.

He noted that the NFVCB Chief Executive had repositioned the film and video regulatory body and provided a friendly environment for filmmakers.

“The Censors board under his watch is doing a great job by providing a better regulatory environment for filmmakers to strive.”

In his remark, the NFVCB chief who was present to receive the award, appreciated the organisers on behalf of other recipients.

Thomas, appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017 to head the NFVCB, expressed delight that the award was an indication that the society was interested in whatever one did.

“This recognition clearly shows that people are concerned and are watching how we do our work in building the industry.

“I want to assure filmmakers that we are set to do more for the industry, as we sanitise the market of all uncensored and unclassified films.

“As stakeholders, we need their cooperation and support for us to serve them better as government agency,” he said.

NAN reports that the awards in the competitive category include Outstanding Actor and the Outstanding Actress, First Time Director Award, Outstanding Feature Film – (foreign and Nigeria), and the Outstanding Film In Directing.

Others are Outstanding Short Film (Foreign and Nigeria), Outstanding Music Score Nominee, Outstanding Animation film and Outstanding Student Film Nominee, among others.

Now in its 16th Edition, Abuja International Film Festival is a fiesta that showcases films, actors, producers within and outside Nigeria to foster interactions for co-production, distribution and investments.

The 2019 edition was held from Oct. 22 to Oc. 25 at the Silverbird Galleria