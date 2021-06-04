Nollywood film, ‘Oldest Bridesmaid,’ becomes first movie on NFT marketplace

By Mutiat Alli

Nollywood film, “Oldest Bridesmaid,” produced by Chiori Daniel Cole for Mathew Afolayan production and Achievas Entertainment Limited has been placed on the NFT marketplace.

Speaking about the platform Daniel Cole mentioned about the Nollywood market space and venturing into other avenues to make profit from movie production in the country. There’s been a serious struggle for filmmakers in the country when it comes to support and also getting value for the production they’ve made. The profit in production isn’t so good to inspire people to want to invest more on the business.

Times has changed now, opportunities are coming in from different market platforms, Hollywood are coming to Nollywood, Netflix is here now, Amazon is viewable in Nigeria now, a lot is going on. So being the first Nollywood producer to have his film featured on NFT market platform is something to write home about, it shows how there’s growth coming into the industry.

Nowadays, most NFTs tend to be digital. This makes it particularly easy for creators to give their supporters something rare and unique. Some NFTs, for example, are digital artworks, and people are now collecting these digital artworks, just like collectors have collected physical paintings for years. And some of these NFTs have gone for extraordinary prices. One NFT artwork by a digital artist called Beeple sold for $69 million at Christie’s.

The movie “Oldest Bridesmaid” is selling on Opensea.io and the bid is starting at 30.1 Ethereum which is equals to $73,000. Hopefully we get our first bid and get the movie as the first Nollywood movie to ever sell on an NFT platform.

This is good news for the Nigerian creative industry and I want every youth out there to try as much as possible to learn more about the online space. They should look out for different opportunities to improve our communities rather than spoiling the name of the country online and spreading news that won’t bring anything good to our society.