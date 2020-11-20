Nollywood awards nominees list out

The Best of Nollywood Awards (BON) has unveiled its nominees in the various categories for the 2020 edition.

The annual traveling, pan-Nigerian awards, currently in its 12th year, is scheduled to hold in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on December 5.

Movies like Elevator Baby, Sugar Rush, The Sessions, Wede, This Lady Called Life, and Living In Bondage(Breaking Free) have been nominated in the movie of the year category.

Other categories include Director of the year, Best kiss in a movie, most promising actor of the year, movie with the best sound among others.

Among actors nominated in several categories are Adesuwa Etomi, Efa Iwara, Bisola Aiyeola, and Abisola Adebayo.

Present at the virtual announcement, which took place via zoom include founder and organizer of the Awards, Seun Oloketuyi; star actress, Joke Silva; comedian and media personality, Gbenga Adeyinka who hosted the event.

Others include actor par excellence, Segun Arinze; media mogul, Dele Momodu; head of the jury for BON, Niran Adedokun; Teju Ajayi; Hon Shina Peller; Wale Ojo-Lanre; Femi Akintunde Johnson; ValueJet representative, Temitope Ajijola and others. Set to host this year’s edition of the awards is Debo Macaroni and Tana Adelana.