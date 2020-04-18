Nollywood Actress, Yewande Adekoya, popularly known as “Kudi Klepto” took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of her new baby girl on Friday.

Adekoya, who displayed her baby bump in a black see-through mesh dress and a pair of jean shorts also congratulated her husband, Actor cum movie producer, Abiodun Thomas.

The actress expressed her excitement and said she had stayed off the social media for a while due to the bundle of joy she was carrying, which has finally been delivered.

“God, we give you all the glory, our joy knows no bound.

Shade Okoya: What you need to about the youngest wife of an industrial billionaire

“Our little princess is here.

“Now you all know why I have been away from work and social media, I have been baking a bun in the oven.

“Welcome my love.

“Congratulations to us my love,’’ she said.

Yewande Adekoya has featured in many Nigerian films among which are “Fadaka”, “Omo Elemosho”, “Iyawo Adedigba”, “Kurukuru” and more with several awards to her credit.