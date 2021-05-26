Nollywood Actress Funke Etti: How Pastor Adeboye made me dump Islam for Christianity

Fast-rising Nigerian actress, Oluwafunke Abidemi Durosinmi Etti popularly known as Funke Etti has given a testimony of how Pastor E.A. Adeboye of RCCG made her dump Islam for Christianity.

The Nollywood star actress embraced Christianity at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, twelve years ago.

Etti revealed this in an interview with Star Gist.

The movie star while recalling her experience as a Muslim, stated that she found the religion interesting.

In her words, “I was at the Redemption Camp, and Daddy G. O (Pastor Enoch Adeboye) asked those who wanted to give their lives to Christ to come out, so I stepped forward and that was how my conversion started, just like that.”

“My mother was a Christian why my father was a Muslim but they did not force me to pick a religion, I decided on my own.

When I was a Muslim, I enjoyed it and found it interesting. I prayed five times a day and fasted when I was supposed to. Now that I am a Christian, I follow the Christian way,” she said.