Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, arrested for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl for 7 years

By Mutiat Alli

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a popular actor, Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

The Lagos police made this known in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, titled ‘Lagos police arrest, investigate popular Nollywood actor for defilement’, on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James ‘male’ 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor.

READ ALSO: Lagos shuts down all COVID-19 vaccination centres

The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘female’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was seven years old.

The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.”