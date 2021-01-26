Nobody will give Igbo the Presidency- Reno Omokri

Igbo People are largely considered as economically minded group of people. They are arguably the most successful group of people in this country.

Despite their achievements as a group of people, they’re yet to occupy the highest seat of leadership in this country since we became a politically independent country.

Many feel it is because of the perceived disunity that exists in their ranks.

Well, former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri on Tuesday said nobody will give Igbo the presidency.

According to Reno Omokri, in 2003, the Southwest region of Nigeria produced only one major candidate and that was chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

He also said the North produced only one candidate as well and gave the name as Muhammadu Buhari, but, the South-East produced multiple major candidates in the persons of Ojukwu, Nwobodo, Kalu, Ike Nwachukwu.

Furthermore, Reno Omokri said one of the major reasons why Igbo people have never had a taste of the presidency is the fact that they are not United.

He said the only way they can be united is when they produce one candidate and give him the necessary support and requirements.

“Nobody will give Igbo the presidency. Only Igbo unity can bring about Igbo presidency” the last part of his tweets reads.