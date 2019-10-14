‘Stop this provocative nonsense! Nobody kidnaps for Christ. ‘ Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has told The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

MURIC had said in a statement on Monday reacting to the abduction of nine children in Kano State and taken to Anambra State that: “It is the height of acrobatic religiousity, gymnastic spirituality and paradoxical criminality. It is such a big shame that some Christian fanatics will live among us only for the purpose of abducting our children, converting them to Christianity and selling them into slavery. Kidnapping for Christ is disgusting, nauseating, wicked and reprehensible.

But Fani-Kayode on his part condemned the abduction of the nine children just as he asked MURIC to halt provocative statement.



According to him, “Kidnappers abduct others to satisfy their own evil passions, carnal desires, love of money, insatiable greed and inexplicable cruelty. It has nothing to do with God or faith.”

Fani-Kayode wrote “I condemn the abduction of 9 children in Kano. This is an act of unprecedented wickedness which scandalizes and diminishes us all.

” Kidnappers and those that thrive on abducting others have no place in any civilized society. They deserve the harshest punishment the law prescribes.

Also Senator representing the Kaduna Central senatorial district in the seventh National Assembly Mr Shehu Sani said that the ‘perpetrators must be prosecuted’

Shehu Sani on his Twitter page wrote, ”To ‘steal’ children from Kano or anywhere & forcefully convert them to another faith is unreservedly condemnable.

”The perpetrators must be prosecuted.There’s the need for Govt to beam the searchlights on bogus orphanages engaged in children trafficking & forceful conversions.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, who confirmed the incident had said it arrested one Paul Owne, 37, Mercy Paul, 38, Emmanuel Igwe, 34, Ebere Ogbodo, 45, Louis Duru, 30, and Monica Oracha, 50, while trying to take one of the kidnapped victims, Haruna Bako to Anambra State.

“The victim was kidnapped on Sept. 11 on his way back from Islamiyya School at Yankaba Quarters Kano.”

He noted that the eight abducted children were rescued in Anambra State from the hands of the buyers.

“The children included, Umar Ibrahim, 10, renamed as Onyedika Ogbodo, Aisha Mohd Abdullahi 9 renamed as Ozioma Ogbodo, Usman Mohammed 5 years, Amira Auwalu, 4, Husna Salisu, 4 years.