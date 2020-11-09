Nobody can take my mandate says chikelue Iloenyosi

Former Ex-super Eagles player chikelue Iloenyosi who played professionally for Nipost, Vasco Dagama, Udoji united and many more.

In an exclusive with Ihesiulo Amarachi speaks about his plans and aspiration for the Anambara football Association and sports in Anambra as a general.

What do you think are the challenges of sports in Anambara State, and how do you intend to tackle them if elected as chairman of the Anambara Football Association.

I am Chikelue Iloenyosi the sports in Anambara state is something i am driving by my passion to come an help my people, anyone who has been practicing football association nationally should think first about grass root and the development of football in Anambara State.

I am coming to Anambara State Association not because i am the right candidate or because i am connected no, its because i am driven by my passion to do the development of football at the grassroot level and the first step to be done in Anambara State is that we have a lot of aggrieved parties in football its my duty to bring all the stakeholders together so that we can come with one voice in other to archiev our goals and from there we go to the next level.

There was a lot of controversies leading to the announcement of the final date for this election, many would have backedout during those troubled times, what kept you going?

If you see the election in the Anambara State election you will see everything is wrong because we have been in football, we know the rules and regulations when you have a candidate that is not qualified the opponent have the opportunity to punch by technicalities as a professional, i used my technicalities i wrote my petitions and i put down salient points and he couldn’t defend it.

Don’t forget that the appeal committee was very disturbed that the caretaker commit chairman who resigned to contest the election was the one who put all the delegates, was the one who brought all the funds for them, was the one who paid for there task clearance for them for three years, this is what they call electoral fraud.

This is not supposed to be found in the electoral process of the Anambra Football Association, if taking up he can’t buy delegates to be in your pocket for the election.

If you know you wanted to contest why did you accept the caretaker committee chairman to contest? You must know what you are doing in other to archieve your goal, i congratulated him for his contributions of the caretaker committe to make sure it derived some good goals for the Football Association.

If you want to be the chairman of the FA there are a lot of stakeholders in Anambra State that you are suppose to bring together and dialogue and say you have done so and so, Chikeleu let us put head together and make sure things work out but you haven’t done that we cant impose you to come and be the FA chairman in Anambra State, that’s why i came out and by the Grace of God everything is working fine.

I haven’t seen any reason why i am the soul candidate, on opposed candidate, in Anambra guide line it says single majority they never knew i could get one vote, because he was the one who puts all the delegates, they are not loyal to me but to him, its totally electoral fraud and it has to be looked into.

The NPFL is yet to begin if elected you will become a key shareholder with an amplified Voice for football in Anambra and Nigeria.

I am already elected no one can stop my mandate God has already made it happen because the NPLF is about to start its a a very good one unfortunately we don’t have anyone from the Anambra State team but i want to assure that for me to be there as the Anambra state Chairman, ok look at under 17 is on, under 20 is on all the people who is in our grassroot nobody from the state.

You find out that all other players are either from Enugu, and other states no one is protecting them you must make sure that the FA is doing a tournament to have a very good grassroot development football so that the national team will have a lot of people from your state that is playing for the country.

In 1977 Anambra State was the first to win the world CKC Onitsha, but today we don’t have a single player from Anambra playing in the national team.

We are the higest hub of football in Nigeria the likes of Sylvanus Opara, Kenneth Abana, Innocent Abana and so on.

We had people who were born and brought up in Anambra State but now the reverse is th case.

Football development is about interest and driven by passion, i have it and have time to put back to the system.

Looking at the Super Eagles Squad we hardly find home based players getting regular playing time in team as you said what approach would you recommend to improve the quality of football in Anambra State?

I have already spoken to the coach why Ezenwa wasn’t invited for the friendly game was because Covid-19 already affected the Nigerian Football leauge so we are not playing but we are about to play qulifiers he was invited.

It is not supposed to be only Ezenwa we are playing the league to build our home base team was are suppose to have six or seven players in the home base team.

READ ALSO: Eagles to start arriving benin city this weekend

But by the special grace of God the coach is looking into it to make sure that things work out for the eagles home base team to get it right.

What’s your view on the management of football clubs by State Government vs management by an individual? whats your own opinion

Management for individual is very very important i.e private owners the situation of the county presently is hard if the private owner doesn’t have the capacity to do some basic things such as payment of salaries, welfare and so on, this will affect the team but the Government team at the other hand they are capable and at the same time not capable because when you have people running the club in the government team who are politicians who are not football minded people its going to be hard for them.

The minister of Sports has made it mandatory that any team that will be coming to the NPLF must have a grantee money of N200million, so that when you are not paying your players the NPLF will have where to get money to pay the players, remember that this players don’t have any other means of livelihood it’s just football if they have injuries no insurance your tax payer money is what they pay when you are playing if you are no more playing or have an issue with your club that’s the end and your family won’t understand you are having a hard time.

It’s very important that these grantee money is available so that players can have there wages.