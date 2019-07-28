Our reporter

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites have declared that nobody can deter them from practicing their religion, no matter the level of intimidation. They were reacting to the court authorizing the Federal Government to declare their group as a terrorist organization.

The Secretary of the movement, Abdullahi Musa who spoke to journalists on the matter said that, “Everybody is aware of their moves. All they want is to suppress the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) just to please Saudi Arabia. They want to kill Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky and silence all of us,” referring to the Federal Government.

Continuing, he said “When they were killing us, they didn’t get any court order. Now, they are talking of court order, does Buhari obey court orders?”

“I don’t think any court has the right to ban any religious group. The Islamic movement in Nigeria is not an organisation registered under the government, it is a religious group. Are they trying to stop us from saying our daily prayers?

“Do they want to stop us from participating in our Christian neighbour activities? Do they want to stop us from going to Mecca? The issue is that they have been killing and they want to continue the killings, they should go ahead with their killings, no need to wait for any court.

“We are practising religion and we will continue to practice our religion, there is no killing or act of intimidation that will stop us from practising our religion.

“The president or the governor of any state cannot force us to adopt their ideology, they want us to succumb to their own ideology and we have said no. This government is killing us because they feel that it this is time for Jihad. They should go ahead with their jihad, when they are through with us they will move to the Christians and other religious bodies.

“You can’t just wake up and say you have proscribed the activities of IMN. It’s like saying you have banned the Catholic Church or any other church. Does that make any sense? Is there any constitution backing that? We are practising religion and we will continue practising the religion they have been killing us and we did not stop practising our religion, they should go ahead because we won’t stop,” he said.