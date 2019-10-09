The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is due to announce the winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday, the third of the annual awards to be announced this week.



The announcement by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences was due at 11.45 a.m. (0945 GMT) at the earliest.

In 2018, the chemistry prize was awarded to Frances H Arnold and George P Smith of the United States.



Gregory P Winter of Britain used genetic change and Darwin’s principle of natural selection to develop new proteins for use in many parts of daily life.



The 2019 Nobel award week opened on Monday with U.S-born scientists William Kaelin, Gregg Semenza and British scientist Peter Ratcliffe sharing the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their work on cells use of oxygen.



On Tuesday, James Peebles, a dual citizen of Canada and the U.S., and Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for contributions to the understanding of the evolution of the universe and Earth’s place in the cosmos.



The literature prize and the peace prize will be announced later this week, with the economics award due next week.

With the exception of economics, the prizes were endowed by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel (1833-96) the inventor of dynamite.



The awards are traditionally presented on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.



This year’s prizes are worth 9 million kronor (908,000 dollars).

(NAN)