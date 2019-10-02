ABUJA – THE Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has no intention for a third term in office.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja. he said that the Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President @MBuhari to do a third term.

He said that President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.



“There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term limit on holding office as President.

There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change. It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term.

“That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.

“President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support.”

