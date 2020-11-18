No regrets leaving PDP, says Gov Umahi

By Charles Onyekwere

Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi said that he has no regret leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that he took the decision in the interest of people of the south-east zone, Daily Times gathered.

Umahi who made this known in a chat with newsmen at the New Government House, Abakaliki said that he is moving to the All Progressives Congress because he believes that the ruling APC is amenable to working with the South-East region than the PDP.

According to him, insisted that he would continue to agitate for the interest of the South East in or out of office adding that he has decided to become the sacrificial lamb that would be crucified for the interest and good of the South East as a zone.

“Let me clear the air and state that I never sort for the ticket of PDP Presidency and I will not. Whoever said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous. Because even if PDP promises me, an individual a presidential ticket, how does it work?”.

“It is expected that we’ll over 8000 delegates would elect the person and such promise cannot happen without more than 10 or 20 people. People are being very mischievous but I tell you, there are a lot of prominent people from South East that can take the slot of PDP”.

“Why am I moving to APC?, some people said I was promised this and that but I tell you, there is no such discussion. APC never promised me any position, they never promised South East any position, there was no such discussion, however I offered this movement as a protest to the injustice being done to South East by the PDP since 1998 till date”.

He noted that between 1999 till date, the South East region has continued to support the People’s Democratic Party, yet the party has not deemed it fit to zone the Presidency to the South East adding that there are credible and qualified personalities in the zone that are competent to rule the country.

The Ebonyi State Governor stated that he is not driven by selfish reasons rather long denial and refusal of the PDP to zone the Presidency to the South East adding that till date, the PDP is yet to give reasons why the southeast should not get the slot of Presidency.

He noted that he has since 2019 started the agitation for southeast Presidency insisting that the zone must get it right now or else wait for another couple of years to get such opportunity again.

Governor Umahi further noted that despite his move to the All Progressives Congress APC, he would not castigate the People’s Democratic Party stressing that he wishes that the PDP would consider the region and zone the Presidency to South East for equity and fairness.

