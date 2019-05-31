No regrets’ for retiring Cech despite Europa League loss

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech said he had “no regrets” as he played the final match of his career in Wednesday’s 4-1 Europa League defeat by former club Chelsea.

I have to say I have done everything, so I can look back and have no regrets,” Cech told BT Sport following the final in Baku. The 37-year-old won the Champions League and four Premier League titles at Chelsea and there have been reports linking him with a return to Stamford Bridge in an upstairs capacity.

“There is a lot of speculation about Chelsea and all these things,” he said.I wanted to lift the trophy and sit down and think. Until June 30 I am an Arsenal player. Until that point I won’t decide on anything,” he added.

Cech moved across London in 2015 and predicts a positive future for the Gunners under Unai Emery.This is something this group of players don’t deserve because, behind the scenes with the coaching staff, the supporters don’t see how much work is being done,” the Czech Republic’s record cap holder said.

I can assure everybody who supports us the work we have done during the season will come next season and this team will be much stronger,” he added.