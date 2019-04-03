No propaganda will stop me from going to the tribunal – Akpabio

Isaac Job, Uyo

Senator Godswill Akpabio representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District has declared that no amount of propaganda would dissuade him from challenging what he described as “electoral heist” at the tribunal.

He spoke on Wednesday through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Anietie Ekong, in a statement issued to newsmen in Uyo on his readiness to challenge his defeat at the tribunal.

“Attention of Sen. Godswill Akpabio has been drawn to a malicious piece of fake news in an online publication. We want to state categorically that Sen. Akpabio, never at any forum or private discussion uttered any of those words mischievously ascribed to him.

“The article is a political propaganda manufactured from the pit of hell. The obvious objective of this ill-advised article is to intimidate and blackmail the members of the Akwa Ibom state Election Petition Tribunal and sway them from the course of justice.

“Our suspicion is that having accessed the quantum of unassailable evidence at the disposal of the election petition tribunal of how Akpabio was robbed of his victory in the February 23 National Assembly election, these devious characters have resorted to underhand tactics to overawe the judges from dispensing justice without fear and intimidation.

“We are of the belief that the sickening brazenness and impunity with which the election of Sen. Akpabio as senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress was rigged cannot be left unchallenged.

“It is not just about Sen. Akpabio. The rights of the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District to freely choose their leader cannot be mortgaged on any account.

“This is why Senator Akpabio has chosen the path of due process by challenging the electoral heist of February 23. Such daylight robbery cannot stand,” the statement said.

He assured all APC supporters that the election petition tribunal will have no inhibition upturning the election in his favour.