No petition on Ekiti APC guber primary, says appeal panel

All Progressives Congress (APC), Ekiti State Governorship Primary Election Appeal Panel headed by Ambassador Fati Balla, on Tuesday submitted its report to the Party National Leadership declaring that no petition was received on the exercise conducted last Saturday.

The party’s earlier governorship primary election was disrupted in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State Capital.

National Organising Secretary of the Party, Senator Osita Izunaso, while receiving the report on behalf of the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun at the party National Secretariat Abuja said: “All efforts are currently geared towards winning the July 14 Ekiti Governorship Election disclosing that the Party’s National Campaign Committee for the Ekiti Governorship Election will soon be set up.

“We are glad that you have finished your assignment after sitting for three days and there is no petition from any aspirant, both orally and in writing. We are also glad that the Ekiti Primary Election has taken place and that the aspirants are working together to ensure that we win the governorship election in the state.

The most important thing to us in the APC is victory in the July election. For us in the APC, whenever there is a Primary Election, it is a family affair. And whenever we finish our Primary Elections with aspirants and stakeholders come together to work as a team, it gladdens our heart as a Party.

“I am aware that very soon we will set up the National Campaign Committee for the state and also have another meeting with the aspirants to properly integrate them into what we are doing because ultimately, victory is our end result and we believe that by the special Grace of God, the people of Ekiti will regain the mandate that they gave to APC four years ago, that was stolen.

This is another opportunity for Ekiti people to regain that mandate. And this time around, it will no longer be stolen by anybody.

“Once the people come out in their large number and vote for the APC, we will defend our result and ensure that we reclaim what truly belong to us. Right now, it is only Ekiti State in the South West that is not in the APC fold.

That shows that South West is APC and we should as much as possible try to encourage our voters in the state to come out and vote for our Party”, he said.

“In the three days that we (committee) met, we did not receive a single petition, either in form of writing, telephone call or a text message, which means there has been no petition after the Primary Election in Ekiti State.

We have come before you this afternoon to submit our report, Since there is no petition from Ekiti State, therefore the committee has finished its work this afternoon”.

The committee included Capt Bala Jibrin, Secretary and Mrs. Lilian Obenwa, member.